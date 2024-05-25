Cowgirl Softball Topples Arizona, 8-0

Friday, May 24th 2024, 9:38 pm

By: OSU Athletics


STILLWATER, Okla. -

The win improves OSU to 48-10 and is the Cowgirls' first run-rule victory in a Super Regional game. The loss drops the Wildcats to 37-17-1. 

Oklahoma State jumped out to a two-run lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Caroline Wang and an RBI single from Karli Godwin

Godwin blasted a solo home run in the second inning to push the Cowgirl lead to 3-0. 

In the fourth, OSU chased the second Arizona pitcher of the evening after back-to-back home runs by Claire Timm and Micaela Wark. The Cowgirls pushed the game to run-rule territory later in the frame on a sacrifice fly from Megan Bloodworth, a hit-by-pitch and a run-scoring fielder's choice from Rosie Davis.  

Offensively, OSU was led by Godwin (2-for-2 with three RBIs), Wark (2-for-2 with an RBI) and Wang (1-for-2 with an RBI). 

In the circle, Lexi Kilfoyl improved to 25-3, hurling all five innings for the Cowgirls. Miranda Stoddard dropped to 6-9 for the Wildcats. 

The Cowgirls look to punch a ticket to the Women's College World Series tomorrow night at 6 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com
