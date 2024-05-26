Claremore Mayor On Initial Damage After Tornado

A tornado caused widespread damage in Claremore late Saturday night into Sunday. News On 6’s Reagan Ledbetter spoke to Claremore Mayor Debbie Long early Sunday morning shortly after the storms.

Long said there was a lot of damage, with downed power lines and difficulty getting around the east side of town. She encouraged people to stay home and not drive around.

“We don’t need people coming from out of town into town,” she said. “It would just help us, our emergency rescuers.”

Long said emergency responders and rescue teams were assessing the damage and getting help to those who needed it.

"We have an emergency plan in place," she said.

She wanted people in Claremore to stay strong and work together.

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361