'Sounded Like A Jet': Pryor Family Surveys Damage To Home From Overnight Tornado

-

The town of Pryor is usually pretty quiet...but not this weekend.

“It sounded like a jet,” said Jeff Worley.

Emergency crews were hard at work Sunday morning, surveying damage left behind from a tornado that ripped through the city overnight.

Jeff Worley’s preparing to help his neighbors remove debris.

“Just the path of the tornado, I mean, there's just houses scattered here and there, but it definitely left a lot of damage,” he said.

From the front of Johnnie Jenkins's house, you can't see the damage in the backyard or inside.

“You can see the whole sky through our bedroom...I would have never in a million years imagined that we would end up with something like this,” said Jenkins.

His family got into shelter about 10 minutes before the tornado hit.

“Next thing I know when I woke up, I was in the cellar,” said Jenkins' stepson, Henry.

Now they're left to come to terms with the situation and salvage what they can.

“We’re hoping to least save everything that we can in case there’s any more rain or anything that comes in…save everything we can,” Jenkins said.

For now, he's thankful that his family is okay

“The main thing is we’re all good,” said Jenkins.

Emergency Management says if you have any damage to your home or property, they ask to report it to them.

