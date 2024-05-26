Tornado Track: Supercell Across NE Oklahoma Leaves Significant Damage In Claremore, Pryor

News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has a closer look at the deadly, devastating storm that swept through northeast Oklahoma this weekend.

By: News On 6

The tornado that hit Claremore seemed like it was on the ground forever.

News On 6 Meteorologist is sharing a closer look at the tornado path on Sunday.

Claremore was one of several communities impacted by the Saturday night storms but took the most direct hit from a damaging tornado.

That long-track supercell began west of Osage County and moved through the central and southern parts of the county.

It rotated into northern Tulsa County as it got past Skiatook and Sperry, causing wind damage in Owasso where power flashes started occurring, according to Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz.

The storm progressed into Limestone where it produced the confirmed tornado before eventually entering Claremore.

It continued east to west of Pryor, where it also caused significant damage. The National Weather Service surveyed EF-3 damage in Claremore on Sunday.

Eventually, the supercell dissipated just west of Pryor but then fired up additional tornadoes further to the east of Saline near Lake Hudson, and further east from there.

Nehrenz said the one, long-track supercell produced several damaging impacts across Oklahoma Saturday into Sunday.

