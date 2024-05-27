Claremore Mobile Home Park Badly Damaged In EF3 Tornado

A mobile home park in Claremore is badly damaged after an EF3 tornado shredded the area late Saturday night. The park owner says all residents are OK, but the clean-up will take some time.

A mobile home park is badly damaged after an EF3 tornado shredded the area late Saturday night. The park owner says all residents are OK, but the clean-up will take some time.

Almost all of the 48 properties inside the Oaks Mobile Home Park took damage from the tornado. Some are dealing with downed trees and other debris while other homes are a total loss.

“I started seeing the blue transformer flashes right over town,” said Daniel Osborn, a nearly 13-year resident of the park. “We jumped in the car and tried to get to my brother’s house.”

Osborn could not get to his destination because of blocked roadways, so he came back home to a ravaged community. He then started to help his neighbors.

“I helped a gentleman across the way. His trailer got twisted to where it knocked the foundation and dropped the trailer,” said Osborn. “We were able to help him out, too.”

The park has beeni n Cheryl Hastings’ family for nearly four decades. It is hard to remember when things were this bad.

“The ice storm, when it hit, was pretty bad,” said Hastings. “Nothing like this. This is horrible. This is devastating.”

The damage is widespread, but she knows things could have been worse.

“We praise God that no one was killed or hurt and that everyone is safe and that they are OK,” said Hastings.

The clean-up continues, but with all of the snapped trees and shattered homes, Hastings knows it will take a big effort.

“I need help,” she said. “I need as many people that can come and help and volunteer. We need everyone that can come, please!”

Volunteers can show up to the park or call the office at (918) 341-5779.