‘Lot Of Curiosity In Our Area’: Law Enforcement, Neighbors Encourage People To Stay Off Roads Unless Helping

Law enforcement says people who just want to look at the tornado damage are causing issues for people who live and need to work in those areas right now. Deputies are stationed around the county to make sure no one steals things from the damaged homes.

One family has seen lots of cars they don’t recognize driving down their street, and traffic backups mean people who need to get in there, can’t.

Weylin and Yvonne Osgood live east of Claremore. Their home is damaged and they lost several trees.

They say lots of people have been driving by to look.

“There has been a lot of curiosity in our area,” said Yvonne Osgood. “We know that our area was one of the most damaged areas that was hit. There’s a lot of curious people driving by. It has backed up traffic from time to time. There’s concern about all the workers that are here.”

“People, neighbors are concerned just due to the overwhelming amount of traffic,” said Weylin Osgood. “Since we are outside the city limits by a little bit, we’re definitely not used to the traffic flow. It has been a steady stream of individuals for the last three days.”

They say some of their other neighbors are worried about people who might want to take advantage of the situation.

“People are cautious,” said Weylin Osgood. “People are definitely high anxiety, et cetera et cetera, with the amount of damage and also seeing cars that you’re not familiar with. There’s a lot of contractors, a lot of curious people.”

The Osgoods say they’re Thankful for all the people who have offered to help them and their neighbors.

They say groups like Mercy Chefs, the Red Cross, and church groups have been a tremendous help.

They hope people just there to look will stay away and let these groups and volunteers get into help.

“I would love to encourage people to get out and support,” said Yvonne Osgood. “If you have a gift, whether that’s electrician or you have heavy equipment to help your neighbors, just get out and support and help because there is so much help needed right now. We know everyone is curious, but just give us a couple of days to process and breathe and start our cleanup. And then come out and look.”

The City of Claremore is under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Saturday as a way to crack down on any possible looting from damaged homes.