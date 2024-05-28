'It Doesn't Seem Real': Family Rallies After 2 Killed In Tornado

Two people were killed in a Saturday night storm system when it moved through Mayes County. Towana Doran and her mother-in-law, Linda Lee, were killed trying to make it inside their family's storm shelter.

“It doesn’t seem real, not at all,” Amber Lee said.

Lee and her family are still grappling with what’s happened at their property in Mayes County.

“It does not look like it did the day before,” she said. “Complete disaster.”

Adam Lee and his wife, Tawna, lived in the house with their three kids and his mom, Linda. They had just moved from Washington State less than two years ago.

“And my husband called his cousin that lived here and told him to get the kids to shelter and the storm had passed over our house. And he said, I can't get a hold of it. I'm going to drive over there,” she said.

As the family rushed to get there, it was already too late.

“His cousin called me and said that the whole house was gone,” Lee said. “That everything was gone. And he was searching for his family.”

Adam was trying to get everyone into the storm shelter when the tornado hit.

“And he was getting ready to grab the little girl to put her down in the storm shelter whenever it blew him into a vehicle that was sitting here. And when he came to, he realized that the house was gone.”

Everyone was thrown yards from the front of the home. Tawna and Linda did not survive.

All three children are in the hospital with injuries. Family is trying to rally around Adam and his kids as they navigate what’s left.

“Reality starting to set in. They definitely need a lot of prayers.”

The company Adam works for has created a fundraiser for him as he and his kids recover. You can donate here.

They are also accepting donations Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm at Van Keppel, 1876 N. 105th E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74116, through Jon Loderhose.