By: News On 6

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a house fire Tuesday morning in northeastern Tulsa, the department said.

The Tulsa Fire Department said they responded at around 3 a.m. to a blaze at a home near East Admiral Boulevard and North Lewis Avenue.

TFD said firefighters were able to search the building, and did not find anyone inside.

The fire marshal is now investigating the cause of the fire.