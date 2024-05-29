'She Takes Every Opportunity She Can': Lexi Kilfoyl Leads Cowgirls To Women's College World Series

What started at Alabama has become something special at OSU. Pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl led the Cowgirls into the women's college world series this week.

Seeing Lexi Kilfoyl smile, you'd never know how difficult her journey has been.

"I came off a really bad hip injury and in a lot of pain,” she said. “Softball turned into one of the deepest, darkest places I could ever imagine. I just remember crying to my parents and being like this isn't right."

So the All-American pitcher traded Tuscaloosa for Stillwater.

RAVIN: What made you want to come here? Like you said, it's not all glitz and glamour. It's what's on the inside.

"Alabama made me realize it's not always about the facilities, the nice training rooms, the nice campus,” Lexi said. “I think it's more about the people you're gonna be there with. It's about the people that are gonna be there on your best and your worst days, and that's what was here."

OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski helped her rediscover the love for the game she has played most of her life.

Lexi: "You're not gonna be having fun when you're in pain. He puts things into perspective.”

Kenny: "Yeah, that's really cool to hear. I mean, in the end, that's what we're supposed to do here. But it's been cool to watch her evolve into the player that she is. She takes every opportunity she can."

There's also constant support from her dad, Homer, who made the trip from Florida to see Lexi and the Cowgirls clinch a spot in the women's college world series.

Homer: "I'm proud of her. I'm proud of this whole team. All these accolades wouldn't be there without this team that she has."

"They just made it so easy from day one,” Lexi said. “To the players and coaching staff, they've turned my life around. They turned softball around, and I couldn't be more thankful for that."