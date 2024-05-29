Attorney General Drummond Warns Oklahomans About New Toll Road Collection Scam

Oklahoma is one of eight states identified by the FBI in a new road toll collection scam. The Attorney General's office is warning Oklahomans that the scams are not just targeting people's money but their identities.

By: News On 6

Many Oklahomans are receiving text messages claiming they owe past due toll charges, but many of those messages are scams according to the Attorney General's Office.

Oklahoma is one of eight states identified by the FBI in a new road toll collection scam. Multiple Oklahomans reported receiving text messages that claim they owe past due toll charges following the recent transition to a cashless system.

Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond encourages Oklahomans to be aware of the new scam.

“These scammers are not just after your money; they are after your identity,” Drummond said.

The Federal Trade Commission said that consumers who receive overdue toll messages should check with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority by calling (800) 745-3727 and report the message by using your phone’s “report junk” application or forwarding the message to 7726 (SPAM).

Do not click on any links.

For drivers that might be affected or have questions contact the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General at consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov or 1-833-681-1895.