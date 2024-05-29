'It Just Started Vibrating And The Roof Left': Families Describe Riding Out EF-3 Tornado Inside Their Homes

A Rogers County couple says they only had two minutes to get in their hallway before an EF-3 tornado hit their home Saturday night, ripping their roof off and leaving damage.

Kay and Darrell Heskett were sleeping when they got a call from their grandson that the tornado was barreling toward their home east of Claremore. They took shelter in the interior hallway and held on as tight as they could when the storm ripped the roof off.

“I told mom to hang on,” said Darrell. “It’s coming. Boy, it just started vibrating and the roof left.”

Kay sat on a piece of furniture while her husband held on.

“I was worried about her slipping out of my hands,” Darrell said.

Within minutes, the tornado destroyed their home. Kay prayed while waiting for an officer to come dig them out of their house.

They feel lucky to be alive.

“The emotions kind of come and go throughout the day,” said Kay. “You start thinking about how fortunate you are that you are able to make it, that your neighbors were able to make it.”

The Heskett’s are waiting to talk with their insurance before deciding on whether or not to rebuild.

Other homes in the neighborhood also took a hit. Down the street, Kelby Foreman took shelter with his wife and kids inside their home during the storm.

“It sounded like a fighter jet landing on the house and then cannonballs just pounding the side of the house,” said Foreman. “It was an experience I don’t care to have again.”

The Foreman’s are dealing with structure damage and power outages but are getting help from smaller hands with a youth soccer club. The support from the community has been a bright spot.

“We’ve had an outpouring of people coming by,” said Foreman. “Checking on us, making sure we don’t need food or water or whatever. All of our neighbors have kind of banded together and we’ve all helped each other out.”

FEMA is now surveying the tornado damage, starting in the hardest hit areas.

