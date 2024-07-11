'How Did We Make It Out?' Barnsdall Couple Opens Café, Full Of Gratitude After Surviving Tornado

Ashley Green and her husband Craig are full of gratitude three months after they narrowly survived the EF4 tornado that hit Barnsdall back in May.

"I watched them, like, pull the walls back of where we were, and like, you know, the mattress is still there, and it was just kind of just, how, how did we make it? It's crazy," said Ashley Green.

They are now running the Café inside Woolaroc, a dream they had before the tornado ripped their lives apart.

"I spent a lot of time in the rubble of our home just trying to figure out how we're still here? Because it doesn't make sense," said Craig Green.

The new cafe opened July 2nd, a month later than originally planned. However, sooner than they ever imagined after what they've been through.

Remembering the night of the storm is still hard.

"I asked the kids if they wanted to pray and they said yes, and it was the first time I ever prayed aloud. And as soon as I said, Amen, the lights went out and our ears started popping. And then it was it was over," said Ashley.

The couple had crowded into their downstairs bathroom in Barnsdall shielding their three children with their bodies and a mattress when the storm hit. Their home was directly in the path of the tornado.

Craig and Ashley both suffered head trauma and broken bones. Craig still has facial trauma and is recovering from a punctured lung.

Both are considered heroes.

"I don't feel like a hero, I feel like I did what any other parent would do," said Ashley. "To me, the heroes are the doctors and nurses who took care of us, and our 14-year-old who uncovered me in the rubble and Craig who carried me to safety."

The Greens say they wouldn't be here today without the power of prayer and their Oklahomans.

"Our family who, you know, showered me when I didn't have the strength to do it myself or people who bought things for kids. It's just been amazing. Very, very emotional as well." said Ashley.

The couple is currently renting a home in Bartlesville. Going back to Barnsdall is still very emotional for the family and they are still unsure if they will rebuild.



