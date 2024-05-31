Art In The Park: Tulsa Event Honors Community Members, Highlights Local Vendors And More

Tulsa County Parks and Recreation will be holding an event called, “Art in the Park” on Friday, May 31. Art and Culture Coordinator Martha Highland and artist F. Thompson join us to talk about this community celebration.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa County Parks and Recreation will be holding an event called, “Art in the Park” on Friday, May 31.

The evening will specifically honor local area teachers, foster families, and community mentors.

However, the event is open to the entire community. Attendees can expect live music and art venders.

The event will be held at Buddy LaFortune Community Center at LaFortune Park. Come enjoy vendors, music and giveaways at Art in the Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 31.

Southwest Entrance of LaFortune Park Admission is free

Art and Culture Coordinator Martha Highland and artist F. Thompson join us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this community celebration.

You can follow along on Facebook @ LaFortune Park or Tulsa County Parks and Recreation.

Learn more about Tulsa County Parks and Recreation online at: Parks Home - Parks Website (tulsacounty.org)

You can follow along with F. Thompson's art on social media: Click here for Facebook. | Click here for Instagram.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor at one of the upcoming events, you can apply here: Vendor Application - Parks Website (tulsacounty.org)