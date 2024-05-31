Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill Announces Retirement

BAPD said Chief Berryhill will serve as the Chief until Oct. 31, 2024, while a nationwide search for his replacement is completed.

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill announced his retirement on Friday after 30 years with the City of Broken Arrow.

"I moved to Broken Arrow as a newlywed 30 years ago," Chief Berryhill said in a statement released by BAPD. "We were immediately welcomed by the city we have called home. I am blessed to have raised my family here. I am certain growing up in Broken Arrow was a huge factor in my children's lives. I am grateful for the support from my wife throughout this journey and attribute much of my success to her support. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Broken Arrow. As scripture states in Matthew 23:11, 'The greatest among you shall be your servant.'"

Chief Berryhill has served as BAPD Chief since 2017. He joined the department in 1994 after serving two years as a University of Central Oklahoma campus police officer.

He was also a Major for seven years and Deputy Chief of Police for six years with BAPD.

"Local policing is more than just law enforcement. It's preventing crimes before they happen," said Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee. "And Chief Brandon Berryhill has taken crime prevention to new heights with his focus on outreach and education to foster strong and steadfast relationships with Broken Arrow citizens. His dedication to bringing awareness of issues such as the fentanyl epidemic, domestic violence, human trafficking, and others, is a reflection of his commitment to building up BA to be a safe community for everyone. It is because of the efforts of Broken Arrow Police Department under the leadership of Chief Berryhill that Broken Arrow is one of the safest communities in the country. Thank you for protecting and serving the citizens of BA, Chief."

