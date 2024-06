Governor Kevin Stitt stopped in Tulsa to sign a bill giving more funding for repairs and upgrades to the levees along the Arkansas River.

By: News On 6, News 9

The bill put $50 million toward fixing the levee system. It allows the state to get another $141 million from the federal government.

The army corps of engineers said the levee system is among the worst in the country.