Cowgirl Softball Season Ends At WCWS, Falls To Stanford 8-0

The No. 5 seed Oklahoma State softball team saw its season end after falling to eighth-seeded Stanford, 8-0, in six innings Friday at OGE Field at Devon Park.

By: OSU Athletics

The Cowgirls posted 49 wins on the year, the third-most in program history and the most in the Kenny Gajewski era.

Stanford's Ava Gall opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning.

Stanford tallied seven runs over the next five innings on a two-run single from Jade Berry, a solo home run for Kaitlyn Lim, RBI singles from Gall and Emily Jones, a walked-in run, and a sacrifice fly from Jones.

Offensively, OSU was led by McDonald (1-for-1 with a double), Timm (1-for-3) and Godwin (1-for-3).

Lexi Kilfoyl (26-5) hurled 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs in the loss for OSU. NiJaree Canady (23-6), USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, tossed a complete game shutout to propel the Cardinal.

The Cowgirls season ended at a program record fifth-consecutive NCAA Women's College World Series.