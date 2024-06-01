Cowgirl Softball Season Ends At WCWS, Falls To Stanford 8-0

The No. 5 seed Oklahoma State softball team saw its season end after falling to eighth-seeded Stanford, 8-0, in six innings Friday at OGE Field at Devon Park. 

Friday, May 31st 2024, 11:39 pm

By: OSU Athletics


STILLWATER, Okla. -

The No. 5 seed Oklahoma State softball team saw its season end after falling to eighth-seeded Stanford, 8-0, in six innings Friday at OGE Field at Devon Park. 

The Cowgirls posted 49 wins on the year, the third-most in program history and the most in the Kenny Gajewski era. 

Stanford's Ava Gall opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning. 

Stanford tallied seven runs over the next five innings on a two-run single from Jade Berry, a solo home run for Kaitlyn Lim, RBI singles from Gall and Emily Jones, a walked-in run, and a sacrifice fly from Jones.

Offensively, OSU was led by McDonald (1-for-1 with a double), Timm (1-for-3) and Godwin (1-for-3).

Lexi Kilfoyl (26-5) hurled 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs in the loss for OSU. NiJaree Canady (23-6), USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, tossed a complete game shutout to propel the Cardinal.  

The Cowgirls season ended at a program record fifth-consecutive NCAA Women's College World Series. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 31st, 2024

June 2nd, 2024

June 2nd, 2024

June 2nd, 2024

Top Headlines

June 2nd, 2024

June 2nd, 2024

June 2nd, 2024

June 2nd, 2024