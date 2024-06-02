'All About Learning': Black Wall Street Legacy Festival Teaches History Of Greenwood, Tulsa Race Massacre

The fourth annual Black Wall Street Legacy is in Tulsa this weekend, where organizers say the goal is to keep the story of what happened in 1921 alive.

Kode Ransom is taking tourists back in time to 1921 - the year of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“It's not really about how you get people there it's what you do with them when you get them there,” he said.

By educating people on that day, he hopes to preserve the history of Greenwood. A history that is personal because Ransom says his ancestors were business owners on Black Wall Street.

“Hopefully people keep coming down and spend time, really learning about the block,” he said.

Just around the block, that education is happening.

“This festival’s all about learning,” said Jayla Simone Meeks.

Though it may look like the typical downtown block party, with performances and shopping, Meeks says learning is at the core of the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.

“When they get here, they’re going to learn about the history of Greenwood - what happened in 1921,” she said.

Both Meeks and Ransom believe talking about that day and having events like this serve as a reminder of the strength, power and legacy of black Tulsans.

“Greenwood did not die in 1921, it did rebuild,” said Ransom.

A lesson they hope people here will carry with them long after this festival.