Nonprofit Helps Tulsans Who Missed April Deadline File Taxes Over Summer

While the April tax deadline is behind us, Tulsa Responds is gearing up for the summer tax filing season. Even as many people have already filed their 2023 taxes, Tulsa Responds is still helping out those who haven't.

During this most recent tax season, Tulsa Responds said it helped Tulsans get over $3 million in refunds and hopes to help even more people this summer.

Tulsa Responds said its main mission is to make families aware of the free tax filing service it offers, even after the April tax deadline. Families who make roughly $64,000 or less in 2023 could qualify for the free service.

Tulsa Responds said it can help people file their taxes this summer, whether they filed for an extension or not. Joelle Galapate-Ikpo, the community engagement specialist for Tulsa Responds said if you still haven't filed, it's not too late.

"There’s no reason to not file your taxes because you may be finding that there is money that is owed to you without realizing it. And our tax team can help with that," Galapate-Ikpo said.

It's not just taxes for 2023 that Tulsa Responds can help with either. Galapate-Ikpo said Tulsa Responds can also help people file taxes going as far back as 2018 if people haven't filed.