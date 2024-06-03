Families Participate In Summer Reading Programs Offered By Tulsa Libraries

The Tulsa City-County Library is kicking off its Summer Reading Program. The Central Library is one of 24 libraries working to keep kids engaged during summer break.

-

The theme this year is "Adventure Begins at Your Library." The free reading program is not just for kids but is also open to teenagers and adults.

The goal for children is to read or listen to eight books. Those in 6th through 12th grade have a goal of six books, and for adults the goal is four books.

Reading logs can be submitted starting June 24 to receive coupon booklets, prizes, and medals.

Laura Raphael is the Children's Services Coordinator and said the library enhanced its performances and prizes this year.

She said it is important for children to read over the break, so they don't lose those skills.

“We know it’s important to help kids practice their reading skills over the summer, so when they go back to school, they are sharp and ready to go and ready to learn. So, as the children’s services coordinator, that’s the most important thing to make sure that children are practicing reading and loving reading,” Raphael said.

The program runs through July 31, and you can sign up at any of the 24 Tulsa City-County Libraries.