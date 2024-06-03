Women's College World Series In Rain Delay Ahead Of OU, Florida Game

The Women's College Softball World Series is delayed Monday morning due to severe weather.

By: News On 6

The Women's College World Series was back in full swing Monday morning, but a rain delay postponed the first game.

OU was scheduled to face off against the Florida Gators at 11 a.m. but lightning in the area caused the game to be delayed until 12:36 p.m.

News 9's Chris Williams was live at Devon Park ahead of Monday's game with what fans can expect.

Florida will have to beat the Sooners twice today in back-to-back games in order to knock Oklahoma out of the Women's College World Series.

If the Sooners win, they will play in the championship series.

Something unique about the matchup is Jocelyn Erickson, the star player for Florida and the SEC player of the year. She transferred from OU after winning the championship with the Sooners last year.

