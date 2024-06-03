Former OU Greats Calmus, Cumby And Heupel Named To The 2025 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in early 2025.

By: Scott Pfeil, News On 6

-

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced on Monday the names on the 2025 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes 77 players and 9 coaches from FBS, and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Three former OU greats are among the players on the 2025 ballot: linebacker Rocky Calmus, defensive back George Cumby and quarterback Josh Heupel.





Rocky Calmus -Two-time consensus First Team All-American and 2001 Butkus Award winner. OU's all-time leader in TFL (59) helped Sooners to the BCS National Championship at the 2001 Orange Bowl. 2000 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Big 12 performer posted 431 career tackles.

George Cumby -Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1979. Two-time Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year and member of four Big Eight championship teams. Finished career ranked second all-time in OU history with 437 tackles, despite playing fullback his first season.

Josh Heupel -2000 consensus First Team All-American and Walter Camp Player of the Year. 2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Sooners to a national title at the 2001 Orange Bowl. 2000 Big 12 Player of the Year who left OU with virtually every school passing record despite only playing two seasons.





There is one player from the state of Oklahoma among the candidates from the divisional ranks: UCO quarterback Randy Page.

Randy Page -Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1983 and earned Second Team NAIA All-America honors in 1982. Led UCO to an NAIA National Championship in 1982. Broke 14 school records.





The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in early 2025.



