OSU Student Farm Doubles Acreage To Serve Oklahoma Food Banks

The Oklahoma State University Farm is doubling its acreage to reach Oklahoma metropolitan areas and better serve the Stillwater community.

By: News On 6, Hayden Alexander

The Oklahoma State University Farm is halfway through its second year of operation and has harvested over 7,000 pounds of cool-season crops in 2024.

Located on the west side of campus on Highway 51 in Stillwater, the Oklahoma State University Farm produced more than 54,000 pounds of food in 2023. The food produced on the student farm is donated to Our Daily Bread, a local non-profit organization serving Payne County residents, and Pete’s Pantry, the on-campus food bank.

First, Cowboy Darren Shrum came up with the idea of partnering with local organizations. With the help of Justin Quetone Moss, the OSU Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, the farm is serving Payne County residents daily.

Originally known as the OSU Swine Research Education Center, the land was vacant for over a decade before the OSU Student Farm took over.

The farm acts as a hands-on living experience with co-managers Matt Beartrack and Lynda Carrier working with OSU Extension assistants and student employees to harvest a variety of seasonal crops.

This Spring, the farm expanded, doubling its planted acreage and adding new produce, including cabbage, Swiss chard, broccoli, cauliflower, squash, sweet corn, spinach, potatoes, and onions.

As the season continues, Beartrack said that an expansion is planned for this fall with an OSU doctorate student overseeing production.

“We’re about to plant summer crops on it and the fence,” he said. “The irrigation is in, the pipe poles are set, and we’ll be ready to grow strawberries on it this fall.”

The farm plans on growing its reach by installing a post-harvest wash station in August to prepare fruits and vegetables for distribution to food banks in Oklahoma's metropolitan areas.

The OSU Student Farm is working hard for the community, but the work is not without challenges. Different insects are creating problems for the gardeners, putting everyone on high alert. Some produce is smaller this time around, but heavy rainfall is boosting the overall quality of the crop.

“The quality of the produce – like our cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli – is awesome this year, and we’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the public on watching the season’s progress as they drive by the farm,” Carrier said.



