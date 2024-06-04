'We've Been Able To Grow With The Community': Broken Arrow Police Chief Discusses Retirement

Broken Arrow's police chief is retiring after seven years as chief and more than 30 years in law enforcement. Chief Brandon Berryhill says he's most proud of the relationship his department has created with people in the community.

Chief Berryhill is not quite sure what he'll do next, but one thing is for sure: he's loved his career as a cop and a public servant.

May 2 marked 30 years Chief Berryhill has worked for Broken Arrow Police. When he became chief seven years ago, a former chief told Berryhill that when it was time to retire, he would just know. Berryhill says he bought a watch for his father before he passed away two years ago, and when he passed, Berryhill decided to wear that watch every day until he retired.

"On May 2nd, I put my uniform on, put the watch on, and the watch had stopped. So, I decided, well, I didn't have that morning, but I had that moment, so I decided it was time to really start thinking about it,” said Berryhill.

Berryhill worked for two years as a campus police officer at UCO before moving to Broken Arrow, joining the force and raising his family. He says he feels fulfilled and has done all he can in law enforcement and in the role of Chief.

"When I was hired so long ago, the town was completely different. The demographic was different. I think what I am most proud of is over time, we've been able to grow with the community. One of the things we have really tried in the last few years is the outreach to all the new people coming in,” said Berryhill.

He says his department has worked hard to be engaged with citizens and try to prevent crime rather than just enforcing the law. BAPD has organized city-wide cleanups, community events and started a citizen's police academy for Spanish speakers. He says they've faced the same challenges as other departments but says strong support from the people in Broken Arrow helped them overcome those challenges.

“You know we almost live in a bubble. The defund movement was never here. The anti-police movement was never here. You have to pay forward all those community outreach programs, understand that taking time to talk with people and have empathy with what they are going through because, at some point in time, you and the public may disagree about something, but you have to be willing to meet in the middle and talk about it,” said Berryhill.

Berryhill's last day will be October 31st, and the department will begin a nationwide search for a new chief.

Whatever he does next, he says he wants it to be meaningful, just like being a cop has been.