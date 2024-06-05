Special Performances At Tulsa Historical Society And Museum Bring Historic Figures Back To Life

A series of performances and workshops are being held every day this week through Saturday to educate the public on significant parts of history.

By: News On 6

Special performances are bringing historic figures back to life at the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum.

The Chautauqua gives actors a chance to bring historical figures to life to educate the public on significant parts of history. This year’s theme is “Lift Every Voice: 60 Years Since the Civil Rights Act.”

A series of performances and workshops are being held every day this week through Saturday.

The Chautauqua Committee said the performances offer a new view on history through character reenactment.

Some of the historical characters being reimagined include Lady Bird Johnson, Earl Warren, and Thurgood Marshall.

Performer Rebecca Marks Jimmerson will be portraying Coretta Scott King.

“She was a tremendous and inspiring lady and I don’t think she was given all of her due. She was actually there as his chief advisor. She helped him actually craft most of his speeches," Jimmerson said.

Each session will feature a question and answer portion for the actors to interact with the audience. They start at noon, 5:30 p.m. and then 7 p.m. and they are free.