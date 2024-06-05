Puppy Haven Rescue Helping Save Thousands Of Dogs In Tulsa Area

Wednesday, June 5th 2024, 8:25 am
Puppy Haven Rescue is a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs and puppies in the Tulsa area. To date, Puppy Haven has found homes for about 3,500 of their rescues.
The organization currently has 170 dogs up for adoption, with intake requests coming in daily.
The rescue joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, and brought several puppies currently up for adoption.
