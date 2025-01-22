Beggs Middle School coach plans esports team's future after winning state championship

Wednesday, January 22nd 2025, 4:26 pm
In its first year as a competing team, the Beggs Middle School esports team brought home a state championship.
On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, the team's coach, Brandon Bookout, is sharing what they are planning for the future.
Bookout: It's broken up into the fall and spring seasons. This last season, they competed in Rocket League and Fortnite, of course, and that's what they won in the state championship. There are four of them on a team, we actually had three different teams competing in that, and these guys were the ones that came out of state champions this spring. Though, we'll compete in two different Fortnite [brackets], and then Mario Kart and Rocket League and Super Smash Brothers.
Bookout: It's really not, and with more and more universities offering scholarships, this is just an opportunity for us to offer another avenue for students to gain those scholarship opportunities. When you're playing on squads, or you're playing duos, you're playing on a team, as you can tell, you have to work with your teammate, and if you don't, you lose., so it kind of does teach a little bit of a team building aspect of it.
Bookout: We had success early on, which is a true blessing, but honestly, I think moving forward, we're going to see a little bit more growth. As it gets bigger, people are not going to be so apprehensive.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
January 22nd, 2025
December 27th, 2024
December 10th, 2024
November 26th, 2024
January 23rd, 2025
January 23rd, 2025
January 23rd, 2025