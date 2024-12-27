3 Things To Know About Iglootown At Welltown Brewing

This is the fifth year that Welltown Brewing has turned its downtown Tulsa rooftop into a cozy getaway. Iglootown keeps patio season going through the winter. What to know about their new upgrades.

By: Alyssa Miller

This is the fifth year that Welltown Brewing has turned its downtown Tulsa rooftop into a cozy getaway. Iglootown keeps patio season going through the winter.

This year there are a few upgrades to look out for. Here are three things to know:

Iglootown is a Rooftop Retreat

Iglootown is on the rooftop of Welltown Brewing at 114 W Archer St. in downtown Tulsa. This year owner Jeremy Diamond put out all new igloos that are sturdier and have glass doors that keep the heat in.

"What is special about these is they are better insulated as well as they have glass doors," he said. "A lot of people were used to the zippers and the magnets, and it really did not hold out the cold weather that much."

The furniture inside the igloos is also all new.

"Typically, we have brought in basically our rooftop wicker-type furniture," said Diamond. "These igloos all have new couches and chairs, so it is small things that hopefully people are noticing."

Igloos Come in a Variety of Sizes

Iglootown is made up of seven outdoor igloos and a greenhouse called the Cozy Cabin. This year, the brewery added a 20-foot igloo to accommodate slightly larger groups. It is named the Snowglobe and seats up to 14 people.

"They wanted a little bit bigger, so we heard that feedback and I was like, 'Let's put a bigger one in the middle here,'" said Diamond.

The Snowglobe costs $100 to reserve for two hours and comes fully furnished with blankets, a fireplace, and a speaker to play music.

The Cozy Cabin is a step above that and is $150 for two hours. The private greenhouse has a fireplace, a hidden tunnel entry, blankets, a speaker, and an instant film camera to capture the memories. It seats up to 12 people.

The six other igloos are only 12 feet and comfortably seat up to 8 people. It costs $65 to reserve one for two hours and comes with blankets and a speaker.

All of these options are heated, and Diamond said the igloos stay 20 to 30 degrees warmer than the temperature outside.

"If you were to step outside the door, if it is 30 degrees, it is going to be about 50 to 55 in here," he added.

Iglootown is Welltown's Winter Wonderland

Iglootown is Welltown Brewing's solution to keeping patio season going through the winter. Diamond said thousands of people reserve an igloo during this season, but November and December are the most popular months.

"It is kind of fun not only seeing this progress over the years but it is also kind of fun to see these groups of people coming back year over year," he said. "It is a tradition now."

The igloos will be up through March 2. To make a reservation visit https://www.welltownbrewing.com/iglootown.