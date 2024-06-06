'Just Doing Our Job': OU Softball Aims At History Against Texas

The OU Softball team could make history on Thursday as the first team to win 4-straight championships.

-

The OU Softball team could make history on Thursday as the first team to win 4-straight championships.

It'd come against arch-rival Texas, too.

The Sooners proved their dominance in the rivalry with Texas on Wednesday with an important Game 1 victory to take the series advantage.

The storyline with the Longhorns is they don't back down when falling behind.

In four different series this year, including one against OU, they've rallied after losing the first game to clinch the series.

The Sooners are preparing for battle.

"We're just doing our job out here," said OU catcher Kinzie Hansen. I mean, I've said it before, they came out and they kind of dominated us in the first series that we played them. So our goal isn't to go out there and kind of get in their face and intimidate them like that. Our goal is to just hammer them in a way that we know how, I think they're going to come out and try to bow up to us, for sure."

A notable stat for the matchup is that Texas has not been able to beat the Sooners here in Oklahoma in the last 10 seasons.

First pitch is at 7 p.m.