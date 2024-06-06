Storm Relief Efforts Ongoing In Claremore With Help From Nonprofit, Local Church

It's been almost two weeks since a tornado caused widespread damage in Claremore. First Methodist Church in Claremore is assisting the nonprofit Samaritan's Purse with storm relief efforts.

-

It's been almost two weeks since a tornado caused widespread damage in Claremore. Now a nonprofit and local church are helping residents clean up.

First Methodist Church in Claremore is assisting the nonprofit Samaritan's Purse with storm relief efforts.

Samaritan's Purse is an international disaster relief organization that sends teams around the world to assist local areas in recovery from man-made or natural disasters.

Jacob Rutz said Samaritan's Purse is constantly monitoring areas at high risk for storms and reached out to partner with First Methodist Claremore.

They arrived 24 hours after the tornado hit to assess damage, wrote about 280 work orders, and have closed about 75 so far. Rutz said their goal is to help communities move forward.

“People don’t know the next step to take. So, we want to come in here, share that love of Christ, show them they’re not alone in the storm, just come by them spiritually, but also physically help them. Just show them the right steps to take, how to clear their yards, to tarp their roofs, get their driveways cleared, get their homes cleared of debris," Rutz explained.

Rutz said they're needing volunteers and those who want to help can go to First United Methodist Church at 7:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. for the daily orientations.