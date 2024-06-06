Black Bear Spotted Roaming Around Delaware County Neighborhood

The black bear population is growing and expanding to parts of Northeastern Oklahoma, so folks might get visitors like this more often.

By: News On 6

-

A Green Country family had a surprise visitor stop by their house a few times this week.

Ring video captured a black bear wandering around Mickey Henderson's property in Eucha, south of Grand Lake in Delaware County, on Monday.

It looks like a young black bear that is not bothering anything, just checking things out.

Then the next day, Mickey got an even closer encounter. He saw the bear in person in his yard. It was still just exploring.

Mikey said the bear is not bothering him and the neighbors don't mind either.

The black bear population is growing and expanding to parts of Northeastern Oklahoma, so folks might get visitors like this more often.

CLICK HERE to learn about the best ways for people to co-exist with bears.