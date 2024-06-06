Tulsa's Circle Cinema To Show Academy Nominated Documentary 'D-Day Remembered' For Free

Circle Cinema in Tulsa is offering two free showings of the award-winning documentary "D-Day Remembered" on Thursday.

By: David Prock, News On 6

The documentary "D-Day Remembered" was directed by Charles Guggenheim for The National WWII Museum. In 1994 the film was part of the American Experience series on PBS. The film was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Oscar at the 67th Academy Awards in 1994.

Thursday's showings will be at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Visitors can then watch archival interviews from Oklahoma Veterans. Circle Cinema will also have Military memorabilia on display provided by Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum. Artist Romney Nesbitt will be in the theater's lobby from 1 to 6:30 drawing free 9x12 portraits of veterans. They take about 12 minutes and are first come first served

Circle Cinema is a non-profit and the oldest movie theater in Tulsa.