Tulsa Art Exhibit Honors Saint Francis Shooting Victims, Highlights Gun Violence Impact

The family of one of the people killed in the Saint Francis shooting has come out with an art exhibit showcasing the impact of gun violence.

Dr. Stephanie Husen's loved ones said it will be an important part of National Wear Orange weekend on June 7 – 9. News On 6 got a preview of some of the projects around Tulsa to bring awareness about gun violence.

Dr. Husen’s family said they will never be the same after losing her and are still heartbroken. Now, two years after the Saint Francis tragedy, they are working on a project they hope would make her proud. More than 700 origami boxes have pictures, words, and art to remember those who have died or been hurt by gunfire.

This is part of the Soul Box Project, a national community art project.

Greg and Joyce Husen, along with their daughter-in-law Beth, brought the project to Oklahoma after the Saint Francis shooting took the lives of four people, including Greg and Joyce's daughter, Dr. Husen.

"She would want us to do what we need to do one: to be whole again and two: to make a difference that this doesn't happen to anyone else,” said Beth.

Beth said her family has been working on this project since January, including paying for supplies and hosting box-making events.

"These are not made just in Tulsa,” said Beth. “They're made from people in Oklahoma City, Miami, Stillwater, and they're made by people of different backgrounds."

The boxes are hand-stitched on panels that will be displayed at different attractions around Tulsa starting June 7.

Dr. Husen's loved ones want the exhibits to touch the hearts of people who see them.

"I hope that they take as we did, as an opportunity to reflect and think about the people instead of the numbers, that each one of these people deserves to be on this planet," said Beth.

The exhibit will be on display June 7 at Guthrie Green, June 8 at the Philbrook Museum and then at the Circle Cinema June 10th through 29th.