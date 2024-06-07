Fire Department Improvements On Ballots For Voters In Verdigris

Thursday, June 6th 2024, 10:00 pm
Voters in Verdigris will vote again on a bond proposal to pay for improvements for the fire department.
Voters rejected a $13.5 million bond in 2023 that would have paid for a new fire station and other upgrades.
Now, the city is splitting that bond up into four separate issues.
The first is a $3.6 million bond on the ballot in June to pay for two new fire engines.
The others will be held later and will pay for a new fire station and other equipment upgrades.
Election Day for the first bond is June 18th.
