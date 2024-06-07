'A Huge Process': Barnsdall Holds Budget Meeting As Town Continues Tornado Recovery

A month after an EF-4 tornado destroyed part of Barnsdall, the community is trying to forge ahead as clean-up slows down.

-

A month after an EF-4 tornado destroyed part of Barnsdall, the community is trying to forge ahead as clean-up slows down.

The town saw a huge influx of help right after the storm, which they said they are grateful for. But as that initial aid has packed up and gone home, those who live there are still in limbo.

"There's a lot of questions that are unanswered right now and that's why we're just kind of playing it by ear. Just trying to be as calm and patient as possible," said Isaac Boswell, Barnsdall resident.

He and his family are currently living in a camper near City Hall in Barnsdall.

Their home is no longer livable after the tornado.

"Not everybody's prepared for a tornado to come through and just lose their house entirely," Boswell said.

He and his wife have a young daughter and a 2-month-old son who was just days old when the tornado hit.

Mayor Johnny Kelley has been working around the clock ever since to get his community answers and to get the town put back together.

"It's a process, a huge process," said Mayor Kelley. "Every day taking phone calls and trying to coordinate the proper people with the proper agencies and get everybody the answers they need."

Right now, the city is reviewing updated code and floodplain maps to guide rebuilding. They are also having to follow strict guidelines to receive more state and federal funding.

"We're kind of at a standstill until we move forward with getting a contract secured for the rest of the debris removal as well as the hauling of the debris from the waste pile," Mayor Kelley said.

In spite of everything, Boswell has a positive attitude and said he feels blessed for the support they've received and the roof, however small it is, over their heads.

"I've got a wonderful wife and kids so they help keep me sane," he said.

Mayor Kelley said while people wait for more help, they can start cleaning up what's left of the smaller debris on their land.