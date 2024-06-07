Oklahoma Mass Choir From Muskogee Singing Strong With Members Of All Ages

The Oklahoma Mass Choir was formed in Muskogee in 1969 and was founded by the late Reverend B. W. Noble. The choir is still singing strong today, with members ranging in age from four and up.

By: News On 6

-

The Oklahoma Mass Choir was formed in Muskogee in 1969 and was founded by the late Reverend B. W. Noble. The choir is still singing strong today, with members ranging in age from four and up.

Joseph Campbell is a new director this year. He played the piano in 2023 for the choir. Campbell drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the upcoming Oklahoma Mass Choir Pre-Musical performance.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Oklahoma Mass Youth Choir. | CLICK HERE for information on the Southeast Regional Youth and Supervisors Conference.