Former Sooner Sterling Shepard Signs With Buccaneers, Reuniting With College Teammate Baker Mayfield

The former OU duo Baker Mayfield and Sterling Shepard will be teammates again this fall. Shepard signed a contract with Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting the Sooner legends.

By: CBS Sports

Just before the club opens up mandatory minicamp early next week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding some depth to their wide receiver unit.

The club has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard, according to NFL Media. The financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

Up until this point, Shepard had spent his entire NFL career with the Giants after the team selected him in the second round with the 40th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The now 31-year-old did impress out of the gate with a 683-yard and eight-touchdown season as a rookie, which helped the Giants to an 11-5 season and a playoff berth. That was the most success Shepard experienced with New York as he was sidelined due to a torn ACL during the 2022 season when the franchise was able to advance to the divisional round.

While there wasn't much overall team success, Shepard himself proved to be a strong outlet in the passing game throughout his tenure in East Rutherford. Last season, he surpassed former tight end Jeremy Shockey to land inside the Giants' all-time receptions list with 372.

Shepard also ranks 16th and 18th on the franchise's all-time receiving yards and receiving touchdowns list, respectively.

More recently, injuries have plagued the latter half of Shepard's career. He had a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 15 of the 2021 season and that torn ACL in 2022.

Last season, he was able to suit up in 15 games during the regular season but was a limited fixture in the offense, participating in just 15% of the snaps.

Even with the Giants being the only NFL club that he's ever known, the Buccaneers do provide Shepard with some familiarity. The wideout played with current Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield during their days at Oklahoma, so there should be some rapport between the two even after all these years.

Shepard joins a Bucs receiver room that is headlined by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and also features Trey Palmer and 2024 third-round pick Jalen McMillan.

Tampa Bay's mandatory minicamp begins on June 11.







