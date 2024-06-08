Man, Woman In Owasso Found Dead In Home From Gunshot Wounds

Shirlene Gaskill is one of the family’s neighbors, and she says she last saw the man who lived in that house two days ago.

Owasso Police say a man and woman were found shot dead at a home near East 116th Street North and North 129th East Avenue.

Neighbors say they were shocked, and say the family who lived there had two young kids and seemed friendly.

One neighbor also says the kids just thought their parents were asleep.

Shirlene Gaskill is one of the family’s neighbors, and she says she last saw the man who lived in that house two days ago.

"The last two nights, Tuesday and Wednesday, I saw him down on the other side when I was taking my walk,” said Gaskill. “And I said, 'I didn't know you were a jogger,' and he says, 'I just started."'

Gaskill says the couple was friendly, and she interacted with them several times over the years.

"We just passed each other and talked,” said Gaskill. “Whenever I'm out doing my yard and stuff, I wave to them and they waved to me.”

She says the couple were your typical, helpful neighbors.

"I took them some towels one time,” said Gaskill. “I make these hand-made towels to hang on your oven. And he helped me start my lawn mower if I couldn't get it. I took him some towels I made and the next day or two they brought me some cherry tomatoes."

She says it’s a sad situation, especially since she says the couple has young kids that played outside all the time.

"They rode their trikes and bikes up and down the sidewalk and their dad would be with them a lot of times,” said Gaskill. “They wouldn't let them go past two or three houses down."

Gaskill says it’s scary to think about something like this happening so close to home.

"It seems like a good neighborhood, but you just never know what people are like,” said Gaskill. “And they seemed like a good American family."

Owasso Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.