Tulsa River Parks Marks 50 Years Since Development Began

Tulsa's River Parks marks 50 years in Tulsa. The public-private partnership was established in 1974 to develop mostly unused land along the Arkansas River.

Janet Kendall has worked for River Parks since the very beginning.

"There just wasn't a thing here except a small gravel path that ran from 21st down to 56th," said Janet Kendall.

Nowadays, River Park is home to so many events that help define our city like Tulsa's Oktoberfest, Folds of Honor Freedom Fest, and the Route 66 marathon.

"The river was the place people kind of avoided because it was a very industrial setting, the refineries on the West Bank," said Kendall. "And to see it morph into this beautiful, beautiful place that has over a million visitors a year."

Brandi Morgan, visiting from San Antonio for the weekend wanted a place to bring her 7-year-old daughter for some fun outside.

"We came last night in the evening and walked all along the river and she played and we realized we needed to come back today with a swimsuit," said Morgan.

On any given day you can find cyclists, runners, families, and frisbee golfers along the 26 miles of paved trails or the 45 miles of dirt trails on Turkey Mountain.

The success of the park is something Janet could have never imagined. back when she first started.

"So, it's been an incredible experience to watch it from ground up and see what it is today."