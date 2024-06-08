'Cemented Themselves In History': OU Softball Senior Class Leaves Without Ever Losing Final Game Of Season

Seniors Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, Owasso product Rylie Boone, and Nicole May ended their OU careers having never lost the final game in any season.

OU Softball is now a four-time defending national champion after defeating Texas on Thursday.

"Oh gosh, I'm gonna miss them. We're gonna be at championship reunions like four years in a row. I'm like, we're gonna see each other a lot. They've cemented this program in history. They've cemented themselves in history. History can change, but these guys will never ever be forgotten," said head coach Patty Gasso.

It's an accomplishment that likely won't be repeated in college athletics for a very long time.

Kinzie Hansen said, "This one for me I definitely felt more sentimental. I mean we grew up together. I came in at 17 with Boone and then they came in after COVID and you know Kelly transferred in and I'm so, so proud of this team and everyone had a hand in it," said catcher Kinzie Hansen. "There was never one hero at the plate or one hero at the mound. This was a team effort and we fought all season. Everybody had something to say about us all the time and people counted us out and it was just a grind. All in, mentally, physically, and we fought all year and it was so worth it in this moment."

Next year, on top of going for a fifth-straight championship, the Sooners will move to the SEC along with the Texas Longhorns.

We'll just have to wait and see how it goes for Gasso and the Sooners.