Man Killed In Tulsa Shooting Near Pine And Yale

A shooting in a Tulsa neighborhood near Pine and Yale left a man dead on Saturday, police report.

By: News On 6

A man is dead following a shooting in Tulsa on Saturday.

Tulsa Police said the shooting call came in at 10:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of Vandalia Avenue, near Pine and Yale.

First responders arrived at the scene and began life-saving measures on the victim, who later died at the hospital, police report.

Police report that an altercation between the shooter and the victim led to shots being fired. They do not believe the two parties knew each other prior to the shooting.

TPD said they believe the victim was with a third person during the shooting and they are still looking for them.

Lieutenant Brandon Watkins with the Tulsa Police Homicide Unit said they are working to gather information from surrounding witnesses.

"We've got a lot of witnesses here and we have some language barriers with some of the witnesses so it's going to take us a little bit to figure out exactly what happened," Lt. Watkins said. "This sort of thing can happen anywhere, any time. It's unlikely to be in a place like this, but it still happens."

The victim's name will not be released until the family can be notified.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.