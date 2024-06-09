Tulsa Animal Welfare Cookout Showcases Adoptable Animals

Tulsa Animal Welfare held a special cookout on Saturday to showcase dogs that are ready for adoption.

The event also gave children the chance to learn about animal safety and interact with the pups.

The shelter's manager said they have over 200 dogs in the shelter waiting for their forever home.

"We want the community to come out, so we can meet them, they can meet our animals and hopefully get some animals out of the shelter to go to loving homes," said Sherri Carrier with the City of Tulsa Animal Welfare.

The shelter is open every day from 2 to 6 p.m. and you can find all adoptable animals on their website.