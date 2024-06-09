Woman Crashes Into House In Tulsa, Transported To Hospital

An elderly woman is hospitalized after police said she crashed her car into a Tulsa home near 71st and Sheridan on Saturday.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said the woman told police she couldn't get her foot off the gas pedal. TPD said she blew through an intersection and hit the home at about 55-60 mph.

Police said the car went through the garage and into the kitchen. The back windows of the house were blown out from the impact.

The Tulsa Fire Department extracted the woman from the vehicle. Police said a medical emergency could have caused the crash.

"She seemed in decent spirits whenever they extracted her from the vehicle," said Officer Jeremiah Sanchez with Tulsa Police.

There was nobody home at the time of the crash. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

"Thankfully me and my kiddo were just coming back from the store and weren't around for it," said Bradley Metcalf, who lives at the home as a renter. "I am missing three cats, so if anyone sees an orange cat, black cat or white cat with gray all over it, let me know."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.