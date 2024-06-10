Tulsa's River Parks Authority Celebrating 50 Years Managing Parks, Trails

Tulsa's River Parks Authority is celebrating 50 years of managing parks, trails, and more along the Arkansas River. Just in the past week, a new sensory-friendly feature was added at the 41st Street Plaza on Riverside. The plaza, complete with playground equipment, a splash pad, and views, is just a sliver of River Parks' history over the last five decades.

-

Tulsa's River Parks Authority is celebrating 50 years of managing parks, trails, and more along the Arkansas River.

Since 1974, the River Parks system has grown and evolved.

Just in the past week, a new sensory-friendly feature was added at the 41st Street Plaza on Riverside. The plaza, complete with playground equipment, a splash pad, and views, is just a sliver of River Parks' history over the last five decades.

"That's as long as I've been around,” Jenks resident Laurel Palladino said.

Video from the News On 6 vault reminds us, that more than the workout clothes have changed with runners determined to get their steps in back in 1981, despite lacking the perks enjoyed today.

"When you think back to the beginning of River Parks and just three miles of gravel trail, and now to what it is today -- that 26 miles of paved trail that spans really from Sand Springs into Jenks,” River Parks Authority Executive Director and CEO Jeff Edwards said.

Osage Drone 6 shows the expansive trails Palladino enjoys running on every Saturday. She visited the plaza Monday with her granddaughter, Hunter Jo.

"There's always a parking space, lots of people, there's restrooms and then running down through the Gathering Place, is just really awesome. Either way, you go, you've got good scenery,” Palladino said.

And there's good scenery at Turkey Mountain, too.

"Once upon a time Turkey Mountain was one of those places that you probably didn't necessarily think to go to, or want to go to, but we've changed that mindset,” Edwards said.

Another Tulsa staple is River West Festival Park, home to Oktoberfest, Freedomfest, and countless other events.

This week offers a chance to look back on the last 50 years, but for Edwards, the focus is on the future.

"One of my focal points is to leave it better than you found it today. So if we leave it better tomorrow than we found it today, then I think we're always gonna go in the right direction,” Edwards said.

River Parks has a lot going on this summer, including a donation-based yoga class at Turkey Mountain. That's the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month, and puts money back into Turkey Mountain.