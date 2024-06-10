Claremore Citizens Start Fundraiser To Help Those Struggling After Tornado

A group of people in Claremore has started a fundraiser to help people who still need repairs after the tornado. They are helping by providing people with monetary donations, and also helping people find electrical work and housing.

Debbie Long is the mayor of Claremore, but she says she's not a part of this fundraising group as mayor but as a citizen who wants to help her neighbors.

After a disaster, every bit of help can mean the world to those who are struggling.

"Most of our lives will not be long enough to actually see what this part of Claremore looked like before all this happened," said Bob Bass.

Bob Bass has roof damage and broken windows and still doesn't have power at his house near North Dorothy.

He says people have helped him clean up his property, and the money donated from this fundraiser will help his family get back on their feet.

"Here these people come, they don't care who you are, how much money you have, they don't care who you are, the house you live in, they don't care what religion you are, they just care about you," he said.

Debbie Long is one of the people in Claremore helping with the fundraiser.

She says what they need right now is donations.

"We have everything lined up to help people who may need professionals to help them, but we don't have the funds to cover it. I'm not going to send a professional to help unless I know I have the funds in the account," she said.

She says they've helped more than 100 people with things like housing and electrical work, and while she never expected something like this to happen in Claremore, she'll never forget how people have come together.

"It means the world, it means the world to me, as a person, and I know it means the world to the people were able to help," she said.

Bob says this type of generosity makes his family feel like they aren't alone.

"Makes a difference, makes a difference for my wife and daughter to know that people still care," he said.

Debbie says there are three tax-deductible ways to donate: