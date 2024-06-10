TCC Summer STEM Academy Teaching Kids About Renewable Energy Sources

More than thirty kids are learning all about wind turbines and solar power at Tulsa Community College's STEM Academy this summer.

It's all about trying new things and working together at the Summer STEM Academy.

Aedan Pavey just met his four other team members for the week, but together they are learning about renewable energy sources.

He and his team are building a wind turbine from a kit, but tomorrow, they will create designs for their own windmill.

“They are going to be given fundamental materials, and they are going to be creative and utilize the engineering process from the start to finish and to see what they build and test it and redesign it and go through that process,” Shelia Youngblood, the dean of Math and Engineering at Tulsa Community College, said.

Teaching these kids about sustainable energy is important, but Youngblood also hopes kids like Pavey create connections with one another.

"It's more than watching them do the STEM activities,” Youngblood said. “For me, what's exciting is watching them work together, watching them feel comfortable on a college campus, watching them see themselves capable. That's what is exciting and building that network so early on.”

Working during the summer in hopes that it pays off for their futures.

The camp is going on for the rest of the week. On Friday, the students will showcase what they learned throughout the STEM academy.

