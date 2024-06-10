'It's Not A Real Happy Thing To Go Through': U-Haul Crashes Into Swimming Pool In Police Chase

Sapulpa police say two people are in jail following a chase that ended when the suspects crashed a U-Haul van into a swimming pool early Sunday morning. The homeowner says it was shocking to get out of bed to find his pool destroyed.

Roy Foote says he was in bed watching TV around 2 am when a U-Haul van came crashing through his fence and into his pool.

"It's not a real happy thing to go through," Foote said.

He says he was in bed when his night was turned upside down.

"I was watching a show that had a siren come on about the time they all came here, and I thought, boy, that siren is loud on that TV, and it dawned on me what was going on," said Foote.

Police say Destiny Livingstone and Samuel Steele tried to get away with a box full of Lottery tickets from this Kum and Go when they jumped into a U-Haul Van and drove away from officers.

"They took out a gate and a fence right here," said Foote.

The Chase ended in Roy Foote's swimming pool, with one suspect taking off on foot and another left in the deep end.

"They asked me if I had a friend that was a black woman swimming in my pool, and I go no, I don't have any black people swimming in my pool this late at night," says Foote.

He's glad nobody was seriously hurt in the crash but says a destroyed pool full of oil and transmission fluid is no place to spend the summer.

"It's polluted now. I can't swim in it; my grandkids can't swim in it," says Foote.

Police say Destiny Livingstone has warrants out of Kansas. She and Samuel Steele are currently in Creek County Jail charged with first-degree robbery and eluding police.