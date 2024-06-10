Tulsa Police Investigating 3 Weekend Shootings

Tulsa Police are investigating three different shootings in 48 hours over the weekend. First, a man was shot and killed Saturday in a neighborhood near Pine and Yale after an argument. Second, a person was shot outside a restaurant Sunday night, and third, an 18-year-old was shot in the head overnight in West Tulsa.

-

Tulsa Police are investigating three different shootings in 48 hours over the weekend. First, a man was shot and killed Saturday in a neighborhood near Pine and Yale after an argument. Second, a person was shot outside a restaurant Sunday night, and third, an 18-year-old was shot in the head overnight in West Tulsa.

Police say the teenager was shot four times in the head and face as he was running away near 42nd West Avenue and Charles Page. Police say several witnesses helped them quickly identify the person who shot the boy.

Police arrested Aidan Perez Monday morning after a brief standoff at a home near 44th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard. Witnesses told police that the shooting happened after an argument that turned into a fight. They told investigators the victim started running away, and that's when Perez fired several shots, and the victim fell. Police arrested Perez 12 hours later, less than two blocks from where the shooting happened.

"It's kind of been ongoing since last night, so I'm sure people have been out here kind of locking down the neighborhood. With the information the officers received about where they might be in the structure, they might be in a house. Until we could everything done and done right, warrants written, for the house like I said, get things organized and kind of contain it and do it safely,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

Police also arrested Rodney Hunter after they say he shot and killed a man near a garage sale Saturday after an argument. This happened in a neighborhood near Pine and Yale. Police say Hunter lives in the neighborhood and told the victim, Ray Orcutt, to leave the area, and at some point, Orcutt turned away and Hunter shot him in the back.

Police say Hunter took his gun back inside his house before officers got there. Hunter has now been charged in federal court with murder.