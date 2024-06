A Tulsa man is headed to prison for life without parole for stabbing a man to death during an argument in 2022.

By: News On 6

Prosecutors say Troy Decker stabbed 35-year-old Raul Salgado in the chest in the hallway of an apartment complex.

A jury found Decker guilty last month and recommended life without parole, and the judge agreed.