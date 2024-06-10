Candidates File For Tulsa City Offices

Candidates who hope to lead the City of Tulsa are filing for office. Eighteen candidates filed Monday on the first day.

The filing period runs through Wednesday and the election is in August.

A small group of early birds, including Julie Dunbar, Nathan Pickard, and Laura Bellis, were among the first to file.

“I want to give people a voice and let them know you're important in this community,” said Dunbar.

By signing up and paying the $50 fee, candidates for Mayor, City Council, and City Auditor can get a spot on the ballot.

“The main thing is I want people to stop paying as much taxes,” said Aaron Bisogno, who filed for City Council. “I want the money to go where things need to be, towards roads and emergency services and nothing else.”

Every seat on the City Council will be on the ballot on August 27. Incumbent Laura Bellis hopes to get a second term.

“We're just in the middle of some big important projects, especially towards homelessness and housing, and I want to continue being part of the solution,” she said. “We're right in the middle of so much critical work, and I want to continue doing that work and getting results for people.”

State Representative Carol Bush filed for City Council, hoping to legislative closer to constituents at home.

“I love that connectivity; I love listening to them and then trying to find solutions,” she said.

Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said the early rush will be likely followed by a last-minute surge.

“You'll have people come in at the end because they're not satisfied with the candidates who have signed up, or maybe no candidates have signed up, or they see that maybe they've got a shot at it,” she said.