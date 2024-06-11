Tulsa Public Schools To Offer Free Food For Kids During Summer

Tulsa Public Schools is serving free meals this summer during weekdays to kids under the age of 18 until August 19th.

Schools out for summer and for 7-year-old Jaydynn, that’s a big deal.

“My birthday’s this summer,” she said.

But as summer kicks off and kids celebrate their newfound freedom, a reality sets in for some: hunger does not take a summer break.

“Hunger is truly an issue, and getting our students the nutrition they need is an issue across the nation,” Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ebony Johnson said.

That’s why Tulsa Public Schools is offering more than 50 Summer Cafes across Tulsa where kids under the age of 18 can get free meals every day. Dr. Johnson said the program aims to tackle food insecurity during the summer months where school meals are not readily available.

“Last year, we served over 200,000 meals to our students, this year, we’re anticipating even more,” she said.

Sheila Russell is the TPS summer food coordinator and said this year, the need is a lot greater.

“I have noticed that it has increased this year already, I’ve already increased over 1,000 meals a day,” she said.

Meeting this need leaves room for other essentials.

“It helps to free the funding for other things that the children need... books, computers, things like that,” she said.

Dr. Johnson said the program shows TPS’s commitment to nourishing both minds and bodies.

“We want to make sure that we are contributing and adding to our students being whole, being healthy, and getting their academics,” she said.

And that puts a smile on Jaydynn’s face.

“It's good because the people that don’t get food, they can come here and get free food,” she said.

The cafes serve breakfast and lunch and they will be open on weekdays until August 19th. You don't have to be a TPS student to take advantage.

For a full list of sites with meal service times, click here www.tulsaschools.org/cafe.



